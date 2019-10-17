Woman charged with stabbing dog in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman is facing a charge of aggravated animal cruelty after police say she stabbed her dog.

According to the boyfriend of Christina Leighton, 54, she liked the dog when it was a puppy, but hated the animal as it got older.

This is what Niagara Falls police tell us led to her stabbing the dog on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say they received a call from Leighton’s boyfriend, who told them Leighton claimed to have paid someone to stab the dog.

This contradicts what police believe though, as they say she committed the attack.

The dog, whose name is Two Socks, was stabbed in the neck and shoulder area.

Leighton’s boyfriend says he was training the animal to be a hunting dog, and according to police, Leighton complained that her boyfriend was spending more time with the dog than her.

Leighton was taken into custody on Wednesday night.

Currently, the dog recovering at the Niagara County SPCA.