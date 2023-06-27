NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were hospitalized, one with a gunshot wound to the head, after police responded to an incident Monday afternoon in Niagara Falls.

Around 4:30, police went to the area of 19th and Falls streets after hearing a report of shots fired and a vehicle crash.

At the scene, police say two vehicles were involved, with a male driver being taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and a female driver ultimately ending up at ECMC in critical condition. The woman was the one who was shot in the head, while the man suffered minor injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting and crash are unclear, but Niagara Falls police are trying to learn more. Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call (716) 286-4553 or (716) 286-4711.