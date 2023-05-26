NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Wanted on a charge of burglary dating back 40 years, federal officials say a woman trying to escape to Canada was caught at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls.
This past Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says the 62-year-old woman was refused entry into Canada. During a secondary inspection, CBP says “multiple aliases and dates of birth were discovered for the subject.”
While CBP officers were investigating the woman, whose name was not shared, they say they found a warrant for her arrest out of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department from 1983.
She was turned over to New York State Police after being processed by CBP.
