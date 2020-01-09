Woman who crashed into Salvation Army charged with driving under the influence of drugs

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police say a woman who crashed her car into a Salvation Army store on Niagara Falls Blvd. was intoxicated.

Tina Stephens told police she was running the car to get warm, and accidentally put it in reverse. A worker in the store says the car almost hit her.

Police say they smelled marijuana as they approached the car shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday night.

Stephens was treated for a broken bone, then taken to jail.

She was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and driving without a license.

The store reopened on Thursday.