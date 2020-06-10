Wrobel Towers residents being tested for COVID-19 today

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is expanding its coronavirus testing efforts with the hopes of preventing the spread of the virus.

Today residents at Wrobel Towers on Niagara Avenue will be tested for COVID-19.

People who live inside Spallino Towers on 10th Street and Niagara Towers on Cedar Avenue already underwent similar testing.

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino says this effort is an excellent example of the community cooperation needed in fighting the coronavirus.