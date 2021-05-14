You can help name the Aquarium of Niagara’s new octopus

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — There’s a new, underwater resident at the Aquarium of Niagara, and she’s in need of a name.

The aquarium announced Friday that a Pacific red octopus now calls western New York home. The introduction of the new cephalopod comes after the November passing of Babs — the aquarium’s giant Pacific octopus.

“Animals, like our red octopus, are known for drawing in a crowd that is often fascinated by their unique characteristics and behavior. That curiosity works in our favor because an inspired guest is more open to receiving important messaging about education and conservation.” Gary Siddall, president & CEO of the Aquarium of Niagara

The unnamed octopus is part of a smaller species that can grow up to 19 inches. In the wild, these kinds can be found in tidal pools along the west coast.

Once voting is complete, the octopus will be named either “Octavia,” “Bean” or “Squishy.” To vote on a name, click or tap here. Voting will continue through May 31, and then winner will be announced the following day.