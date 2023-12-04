NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Photos with Santa Claus himself aren’t just for the kids; they’re for pets, too, at least at the Fashion Outlets in Niagara Falls.
The mall is holding special pet-centered events on December 5, 12 and 19, where furry friends can get their photos taken with the man in the big red suit.
Each session is scheduled for 4 to 7 p.m. and anyone coming to visit Santa is asked to reserve a time for photos here.
Pets must be on either a leash or carrier, and exotic pets will not be permitted.
