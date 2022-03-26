SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Pride hosted its health and wellness fair Saturday at Niagara County Community College.

Niagara Pride is one of 500 national organizations collaborating for LGBTQ+ health. There were 40 vendors that took part in the fair and shared information about their services. And those in attendance were encouraged to speak openly about their health needs with their health providers.

To find out more about the vendors and the event, click here. To find out more about Niagara Pride’s mission visit the organization’s website or Facebook page.