SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Western New York LGBTQ+ Health and Wellness Fair will return this year after being postponed in 2021 due to COVID.

Niagara Pride will be hosting the fair at Niagara County Community College on March 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the main gym. The organization said they hope their hosting of events and trainings, such as the health fairs and their “Diversity and Inclusion Training” for businesses and agencies, they can help raise awareness of LGBTQ+ health needs and disparities.

Niagara Pride also collaborates with partners in WNY to provide services for the LGBTQ+ community. These services include monthly support groups for LGBTQ+ veterans and trans veterans in partnership with SAGEVets, addiction recovery with Save the Michaels, support and educational resources for family and friends through PFLAG Buffalo/Niagara, faith and spiritual resources with WNY Pride Interfaith Committee and cancer screenings with Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the NYS Department of Health.

The health fair is meant to encourage members of the LGBTQ+ community to speak openly about their health needs with providers and encourage providers to examine their services to ensure they are LGBTQ+ affirming, as well as ensuring that providers are educated on the community’s unique health needs.

There will be over 30 vendors at the health fair, including:

Alzheimer’s Association of WNY

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Cancer Services Program

Child Advocacy Center of Niagara (Safe Harbour)

Eastern Niagara Hospital System

Elderwood Health Plan

Evergreen Health Services

Fidelis Care

GLYS

Horizon Health Services

Housing Opportunities Made Equal

Mental Health Association of Niagara County

MOCHA Buffalo

Niagara County Department of Health

Pinnacle Youth Services

Planned Parenthood of Central and Western New York

Red Cross

Save the Michaels

Tobacco Free Roswell Park

WNY Transformation Counseling & Consulting

As part of its newly-launched “Know Your Status” campaign, Niagara Pride will also have free condom and sexual wellness items available for distribution at their offices. The campaign includes a website, where individuals can find providers offering HIV and STI testing. The website can be found at this link.

Niagara Pride can be reached at info@niagarapride.org or (716) 298-7656 for more information. Additionally information is available on their website and their Facebook page, which will have updates on future events and services.