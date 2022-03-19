NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many are getting in on the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations — even the animals at the Niagara SPCA.

It was St. Paw-ty’s day Saturday at the SPCA Saturday. They celebrated by hosting a lot of fun activities that anyone could take advantage of. There was a crafting fair, a bake sale and even a fish fry fundraiser supplied by BW’s Smokin’ Barrels Barbeque. Proceeds went to keeping the SPCA going.

“We want to raise awareness for the shelter for the community,” events and marketing director Liz Marshall said. “And then it also helps us receive the much needed funds that we need to keep the shelter up and running for all the shelter animals that we have.”

The Niagara SPCA will soon turn its attention to planning a 10K dog walk in July.