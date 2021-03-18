Niagara SPCA hosts first in-person fundraiser since beginning of pandemic

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara SPCA hosted a fundraiser Wednesday night.

It held the “Bark Day Bash” at the Sheraton at the Falls.

The event included a silent auction, basket raffle, food and music.

It’s the SPCA’s first in-person fundraiser since the pandemic hit one year ago.

“It was a little difficult with the COVID restrictions because we were only able to have 150 people, but in order to do that we had 150 people per room, so we just had to keep everyone separated which we did an awesome job with our volunteers and it’s going really well.” Liz Marshall, Events Planner, Niagara SPCA

The Niagara SPCA hoped to raise $15,000 Wednesday.