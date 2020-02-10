Niagara SPCA waiving adoption fees for dogs who prefer to be single pets this week

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Niagara SPCA is celebrating being single.

The organization recently announced that now through Saturday, as part of the “Single & Lovin’ It” campaign, adoption fees are waived for dogs who prefer to be the only pet in the home.

“Our adoptable shelter dogs are the most amazing dogs, but the problem sometimes is that they love people, they just don’t love other pets. We wanted to bring awareness to some of our overlooked dogs this Valentine’s Day with this promotion in the hopes we can help find them their forever homes,” said Tim Brennan, executive director of the SPCA.

On the final day of the campaign, the SPCA’s Lonely Hearts Adoption Event will take place. There, adopters can find a valentine and win a percentage off adoption fees.

The event will also include a bake sale to raise funds for a shelter dog who just had ear surgery.