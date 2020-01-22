No animal mistreatment discovered at Niagara SPCA during audit

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — No evidence of animal mistreatment was found during an external audit of the Niagara SPCA.
The audit was performed by Barbara Carr, the former CEO of the SPCA Serving Erie County who now serves as a senior shelter consultant.
The full report can be found here, but here is a list of recommendations Carr gave the shelter:
- Change the wording on signage at entrance regarding cat restrictions
- Create a separate adoption lobby in the new facility
- Have a volunteer welcome all visitors at the front entrance
- Establish an identification method for both employees and volunteers
- Cat area – install portal areas and cease using smallest cat kennels
- Establish a separate area for isolation for cats and dogs in new facility
- All staff with access to the PetPoint computer software program should change their current passwords
- Only the Executive Director and Shelter Manager should be designated as Administrators on the computer software program
- All staff should take a refresher course on PetPoint, the computer software program
- Asilomar status (which is part of the computer software program) should be inputted as part of the intake process
- Monthly reports should be run on data and cross checked with other reports. As a further note on this point, the way the reports were run by the current Executive Director were the same way they were run by the previous Executive Director as documented by Barbara Carr when she reviewed the system and the reports. There is no substantiation that the Executive Director underreported euthanasia cases
- Examine the process for intake and explore protocols which would shorten adoption time
- Work with the Niagara County Legislature to reduce stray hold time from 5 days to 3 days.
- Consider testing for Feline Leukemia (FeLV) only on certain cases (hoarding, cats that have lived outdoors most of their lives, cats that show evidence of fighting with other cats)
- Consider a new approach for dealing with stray cats
- Begin a process of moving toward more open adoptions
- Fill the volunteer coordinator position
- Include funds in the budget for staff attendance at conferences; magazine subscriptions; NYCON membership
- All staff should attend customer service training
- The Board should continue to attend Board training
- Euthanasia of dogs was discussed, and recommendations have already been put in place and will be followed. A shelter will be classified as a no kill shelter if their save rate is greater than 90%, which has been the case at the SPCA since 2012.