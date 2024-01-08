BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — There were no injures in a house fire on North Ridge Road in the Town of Cambria on Monday night, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews responded to 3824 N. Ridge Road just after 7:30 p.m. Monday, where a fire had begun on the second floor of the home.

The fire was able to be contained to the area of origin and was put out.

The blaze remains under investigation.