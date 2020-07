NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The New York Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth a guaranteed $1,000,002 was recently sold at the Fast Stop Food Mart on Oliver St. in North Tonawanda.

Every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m., the Mega Millions drawing is televised.

The numbers from Tuesday’s drawing are 6-26-55-56-64-22.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.