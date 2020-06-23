2 vehicles involved in overnight crash in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, two vehicles were involved in a crash at Nash Rd. and Meadow Dr.
Damage was also done to a nearby home. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
Police are still investigating the crash.
by: Evan AnsteyPosted: / Updated:
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Late Monday night, two vehicles were involved in a crash at Nash Rd. and Meadow Dr.
Damage was also done to a nearby home. It’s not clear if anyone was injured.
Police are still investigating the crash.