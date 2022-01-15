23-year-old dies after driving truck into a tree in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old man is dead after he hit a tree with a pickup truck early Saturday morning in North Tonawanda.

The 23-year-old, whose name hasn’t been released, was driving a pickup truck when he veered off the pavement on the eastern edge of Oakwood Terrace and hit a tree. The accident happened at 3:25 a.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to City of North Tonawanda Police.

The driver was the only one in the truck and police believe speed may have factored into the accident.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.