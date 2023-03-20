NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — At 99 years old, World War II veteran Bill Gosch will serve as the grand marshal of this year’s North Tonawanda Dyngus Day Parade.

Set to take place April 10 at 5 p.m., North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch Chairman Joe Marranca says it’s an honor to have Gosch lead the parade.

“It was a unanimous decision among our committee and we could not think of anyone better to lead our parade,” he said.

A few months after graduating from North Tonawanda High School in 1942, Gosch enlisted in the Marine Corps, serving overseas for two years in the Pacific Theater. During his time in the Marines, Gosch participated in four combat missions.

The parade will run down Oliver Street, starting at the block of Buffalo Bolt Way and going to the City Farmers Market. An after-party will take place there. You can sign up to march in the 2023 parade here.

“I am honored to be the grand marshal for the parade this year,” Gosch said. “It’s going to

be a great event, and I’m looking forward to seeing so many smiling faces as we proceed down

Oliver Street, a place I remember fondly from growing up.”

Gosch was one of the many local veterans who took part in this past year’s Honor Flight trip. He was also honored during a Bills game this past season.