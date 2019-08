‘A Quiet Place 2’ is coming to the Tonawandas. Paramount Pictures is looking to film in North Tonawanda next month.

A letter from the city attorney says the filming would take place over ten days at Stenzil Field starting on September 3rd.

The City Council will vote next week on allowing John Krasinski’s movie to film there.

Filming has already taken place in Olcott and Akron.