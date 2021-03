NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The race for Mayor of North Tonawanda is starting to come into focus.

Alderman Austin Tylec launched his campaign at the Wurlitzer Building. He’ll appear on the Democratic line.

Tylec tells us he wants to work with local businesses to bring new life to the city.

City Council President Robert Pecoraro is running on the Republican and Conservative lines. Current Mayor Art Pappas is not running for re-election.