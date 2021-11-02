Austin Tylec elected mayor of North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Democrat Austin Tylec has been elected the mayor of North Tonawanda.

Democrat Austin Tylec and Republican Robert Pecoraro battled it out for their chance to serve as mayor. Tylec raked in 4,242 votes and Pecoraro brought in 3,670.

Tylec has served for four years as North Tonawanda alderman at large and works as an architectural designer for Clark Patterson Lee, according to his LinkedIn. On the campaign trail, he promised voters he’ll work to improve infrastructure, expand business development and protect tax dollars through an open budget process.

Tylec has been endorsed by several labor unions and the Western New York Police Association.

“Looking to local organizations, local businesses to step up, take initiative and do things like beautifications or small events, art festivals and so on. And get people’s eyes on Oliver Street and starting to have a different perspective and appreciation of what it has to offer,” Tylec told News 4 in March.

Pecoraro serves as North Tonawanda City Council president and is a retired Air Force colonel. If elected, he promised to keep taxes low and will be “keeping the budget under control.” He also promises to protect emergency services and expand economic development.

He’s endorsed by the WNY Association of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel.

“I take the same approach to my government career that I did in my military career, which is examining the facts, gathering information, and then making the decision I believe is the best way to go,” Pecoraro told News 4 in February.

The race heated up in October when fliers were sent out to North Tonawanda residents claiming Tylec lied about the financial status of the city. He disputed the claim he referred to the city as “bankrupt,” but does say there are issues with the budget.

Tylec pointed to Pecoraro for sending the fliers, a claim the Republican denies.

“Other residents got them in their mailboxes yesterday. [That] was the first time I saw that mailer,” said Pecoraro.

Current Mayor Arthur Pappas announced in February that he will not seek a second term.