Blue Oyster Cult, Postmodern Jukebox to perform at Riviera Theatre

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — With loosened restrictions across New York, concerts are starting to come back.

The Riviera Theatre in North Tonawanda announced a couple of shows on Monday morning.

Rock band Blue Oyster Cult will be performing at the theater on September 25 and tickets go on sale for $49 this Friday at Noon.

TICKETS | Get tickets to see Blue Oyster Cult here.

A show by Postmodern Jukebox will follow this in 2022. They’ll be at the theater on March 15, and ticket prices range from $35 to $85 in advance.

Those also go on sale this Friday, but at 10 a.m. To purchase tickets when they’re available, either call (716) 893-2900, buy them online or visit the Riviera Theatre’s box office.

MORE | See the full list of upcoming events at the Riviera Theatre here.

On Wednesday, New York will officially begin following the CDC’s guidance for masks. They will still be required in certain public settings, but will no longer be required in others.

For more details on the new guidelines, click/tap here.