NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo’s WNY Book Arts Center and North Tonawanda’s Carnegie Art Center are joining together this summer to launch the 2022 PRINTING PARTNERS sessions.

The sessions offer free, sequential art classes to children and families. This year’s program will take place in-person at the Carnegie Art Center on Fridays from July 8 to Aug. 26. The sessions will run from 12-1:30 p.m.

The series is open to those ages 8 and up. According to the Book Arts Center, students will learn origami, printmaking and bookmarking techniques from resident teaching artist Ruby Meritt.

PRINTING PARTNERS is Book Arts’ educational outreach program, designed to remove costs and transportation for participants, to give all families the opportunity to learn and build creative confidence and artistic skills through book arts.

Those interested in participating can visit this link to register or for more information. The program is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts and New York State Council on the Arts.