City of North Tonawanda declares state of emergency

(WIVB)- A state of emergency was issued Sunday for the City of North Tonawanda in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Effective at 7 p.m., all city municipal playgrounds, pavilions, and athletic fields will be closed.

City Hall will remain closed as well as youth and senior centers. Walking and riding on trails is still permitted and the Federal Post Office will remain open, but residents are reminded to practice social distancing. No group activities may take place. Trash pick-up will remain the same.

“It is paramount that everyone adheres seriously to these measures to prevent the spread of the virus as we already have confirmed cases local and wish to curtail the rate of increase,” officials said in a statement.