City of North Tonawanda schedules bulk garbage pickup starting Monday as residents clean up from storm

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After heavy rain and flooding battered Western New York Saturday, the City of North Tonawanda is giving residents an opportunity to get rid of storm-damaged items.

The city has scheduled a bulk garbage pickup for the coming week, starting Monday. Mayor Art Pappas says this isn’t a regularly scheduled pick-up and was added to help out residents who were affected by the storm.

Officials ask that residents put their storm-damaged items at the curb and try to stick to the bulk garbage guidelines.

View the guidelines below: