City of North Tonawanda schedules bulk garbage pickup starting Monday as residents clean up from storm

North Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After heavy rain and flooding battered Western New York Saturday, the City of North Tonawanda is giving residents an opportunity to get rid of storm-damaged items.

The city has scheduled a bulk garbage pickup for the coming week, starting Monday. Mayor Art Pappas says this isn’t a regularly scheduled pick-up and was added to help out residents who were affected by the storm.

Officials ask that residents put their storm-damaged items at the curb and try to stick to the bulk garbage guidelines.

View the guidelines below:

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now