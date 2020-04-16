Coloring across Western New York

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking for an activity to keep the kids busy and help you relieve some stress? A local artist and professor are helping you color your way through Western New York.

Dan Predmore has been making art at Predmore Creations in North Tonwanda for more than 25 years.

He’s created countless pieces and not too long ago came out with coloring books, showcasing landmarks across Buffalo and Niagara Fall. He’s now made all three available digitally, here.

From the Falls to City Hall, Canalside and everything in between, these intricate drawings let you bring your creative side out.

Predmore says during these uncertain times, coloring helps keep people of any age occupied and can even be therapeutic.

“It does relieve stress. If it’s something where you don’t know what to do or you’re stressed financially you get into a zone and you’re just sitting there creating,” he said. “And temporarily you’re not dealing with these problems that are going on.”

He’s also put out an activity book with mazes and games.

And he’s not the only one offering creative fun online.

University at Buffalo Geography professor , Monica Stephens has created a free zoomable, online map called “Color Buffalo.”

“It is really helpful to have activities for children that are not screen based. These can be printed and kids can use colored pencils or crayons or markers to go out and make maps of their community or to go and learn and relax offline,” said Stephens.

You can find the Color Buffalo Map here.

Print some pictures and make a masterpiece yourself!

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.