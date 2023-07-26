BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sinkhole has formed in the City of North Tonawanda, a spokesperson for Mayor Austin Tylec confirmed to News 4 Wednesday morning.

The mayor’s office told News 4 that a crew of City employees is on site dealing with the depression near the area of Main and Goundry Streets. The issue was caused by a sanitary sewer break and city officials hope to have the road back open by Wednesday afternoon. Officials are asking people to avoid the area in the meantime.

The North Tonawanda Fire Department confirmed Wednesday morning that traffic was closed at the intersection via a Facebook post. According to the firefighters, water main breaks have also shut down traffic at Payne Avenue and Meadow Drive as well as Niagara Falls Boulevard and Erie Avenue.

An employee with the City of North Tonawanda told News 4 that a work order had been filed over the weekend and as of Tuesday night there was a visible hole in the road approximately the size of a bowling ball.

News 4 has reached out to the City of North Tonawanda Police Department for more information.