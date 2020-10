NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dockside Bar & Grill in North Tonawanda has temporarily closed down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

They say the employee was last in the building on Saturday, October 24.

The closure of the restaurant is voluntary, and it’s not clear when it will reopen. All staff are required to be tested before they return to work.

