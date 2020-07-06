Dozens gather to stand against bully after group of kids attack young girl in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Dozens of people gathered today to take a stand against bullying after a group of kids attacked a young girl at the North Tonawanda athletic field.

Organizers of today’s rally say North Tonawanda residents felt compelled to denounce bullying after seeing that disturbing video of a girl getting hit and kicked by a group of young people.

Those we spoke with say they think bullying in their community is getting worse.

The victim’s aunt tells News 4 she was lured to a North Tonawanda athletic field, believing she was there to hang out with the girls who are seen attacking her in that video.

It sparked outrage when it circulated around social media, and many who came out to today’s rally say it’s time to take a stand against bullying in order to make sure something like this doesn’t happen to any other child.

Many of those in attendance today were the victim’s relatives.

Her cousin, Richard Conklin says, “there should be a peer mentorship of somebody who – like the wrestling team. The wrestling team has rallied behind Amelia. But something to change it. To let people know it’s not going to be tolerated, it’s not going to happen.”

Since the incident, the victim’s parents released a statement thanking the two boys, who are on the school’s wrestling team, for stepping in to stop the assault. They also thanked the community for rallying around their daughter.

We have released a statement from the father of one of the girls seen in that video attacking the victim. He says there is no excuse for what happened and it makes him sick.