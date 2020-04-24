Fairways at Deerwood golf course may reopen in two weeks

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda Mayor Arthur Pappas provided updates on how the city is reacting to changes in social distancing protocols.

“My intent is not to provide a gloomy picture, but to keep you informed about the situation at hand and what our responsibilities are as citizens of this city,” Pappas said.

Niagara County recently reopened golf courses, boat launches, boatyards, marinas and campgrounds. But, playgrounds and pools at the campgrounds remain closed.

Pappas says that if the weather is nice enough in two weeks, the Fairways at Deerwood golf course will be open by appointment only, with no leagues being allowed to congregate.

While it is open, golfers must wear masks and stay six feet apart. Additionally, they cannot use golf carts.

Pappas also said that construction on Webster and Main streets will continue in the coming week since it is now being deemed essential work. Traffic will be re-routed where necessary.

Bulk pick-up will resume on the week of May 3. Extra items should be placed in plastic bags when possible.

“We all must work together to create a happy outcome. Please stay healthy, stay in touch with loved ones, and remain confident that we will get through this nightmare,” Pappas said.

MORE | 21 deaths, 359 total cases of COVID-19 in Niagara County

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.