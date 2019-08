NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fire shut down part of Ruie Rd. in North Tonawanda Tuesday morning.

The road was closed off between Ward Rd. and North Ave.

Authorities have yet to release information on the fire, but a neighbor tells News 4 that an electrical short in a wall led to the problem that started the it.

