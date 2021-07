NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Foghat and Head East will be at the Riviera Theatre next year.

The bands are set to perform on April 16, 2022. Tickets, which cost $49 each, go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m.

Anyone looking to get tickets can buy them here once they’re available.

The show will begin at 8 p.m.