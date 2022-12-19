NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A musician who used to serve as a co-frontman of one of Canada’s most popular bands will be at the Riviera Theatre next year.

You might recognize Steven Page’s voice from Barenaked Ladies hits like “Brian Wilson,” “The Old Apartment” and “One Week.” The Canadian Music Hall of Famer will be bringing his trio to North Tonawanda on April 29.

Tickets to see the Steven Page Trio go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. They cost $33 each. When they go on sale, those interested can get them at this link.

“Touring and releasing original music under his own name for over ten years, Page has continued his artistic journey with diverse projects in music, film, theatre and television,” the Riviera Theatre said.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m.