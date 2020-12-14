Former North Tonawanda Police Captain dies from COVID-19

(Photo of Glenn Gardner, courtesy of the North Tonawanda Police Department)

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A retired North Tonawanda Police Captain has died as a result of COVID-19.

Capt. Glenn Gardner joined the North Tonawanda Police Department in 1977, becoming Chief of Detectives in 2000. Gardner commanded the Detective Bureau until his retirement in 2002.

Prior to his time in North Tonawanda, Gardner served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1974 and worked for the University of Buffalo Campus Police Department.

During his time with the North Tonawanda Police Department, Gardner served as one of the lead detectives in the William Rickerson homicide investigation that ultimately led to the arrest of Richard Matt.

Gardner, who was 74, was predeceased by his wife Donna.