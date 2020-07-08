Four juveniles in video attacking North Tonawanda girl charged with assault

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Four juveniles, three girls and one boy, are charged with third-degree assault, an “A” misdemeanor, following an incident where a girl was attacked by several other middle school-aged juveniles.

North Tonawanda Police tell us it happened on North Tonawanda school property on July 1 around 3:30 p.m. The incident was captured on video.

All four of the juveniles will now have a date with probation officers, who will decide as to whether their cases should proceed in family court, or be handled with other potential corrective measures.

Police say they placed the parents and guardians of the four on notice under the anti-bullying law in the city.

If any of the juveniles re-offend in the next 90 days under their care, the parents and guardians could face charges as well.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.