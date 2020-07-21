Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas recognized with State Heritage Award

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–It’s a big celebration in the Northtowns. Officials from North Tonawanda, the City of Tonawanda, and representatives from the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor came together to unveil a bronze plaque today.

It’s in recognition of Gateway Harbor of the Tonawandas winning an excellence award.

Leaders say this a result of the hard work from both cities throughout the years of investment and revitalization.

They say it’s a vibrant, public space.

The award celebrates significant places in the Erie Canalway where people have come together to preserve and share our heritage, and make the corridor a more vibrant place to live, work, or visit.