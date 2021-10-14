Haunted house provides a good scare, for two great causes

North Tonawanda

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A haunted house that gives back to our community has returned for another year of scares! “870 Lee Home Haunt,” is giving a portion of its’ proceeds to Ten Lives Club and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The haunted attraction is located at 870 Lee Avenue, in North Tonawanda.

It runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday Sunday through Halloween. (Rain or shine!) Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids.

With each admission, guests will also receive two coupons for Just Pizza and the Dockside Bar & Grill.

Sunday Oct. 24, there will be a kid’s day with the lights on and no scaring. That takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the real haunt.

For more information, head here.

870 Lee Home Haunt was the winner of Buffalo’s Best Haunted House in 2020.

Gabrielle Mediak is a reporter who has been part of the News 4 team since 2019. See more of her work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now