Haunted house provides a good scare, for two great causes

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A haunted house that gives back to our community has returned for another year of scares! “870 Lee Home Haunt,” is giving a portion of its’ proceeds to Ten Lives Club and Oishei Children’s Hospital.

The haunted attraction is located at 870 Lee Avenue, in North Tonawanda.

It runs 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday, Saturday Sunday through Halloween. (Rain or shine!) Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for kids.

With each admission, guests will also receive two coupons for Just Pizza and the Dockside Bar & Grill.

Sunday Oct. 24, there will be a kid’s day with the lights on and no scaring. That takes place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., followed by the real haunt.

For more information, head here.

870 Lee Home Haunt was the winner of Buffalo’s Best Haunted House in 2020.