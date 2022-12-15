NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed 14 transformational projects that will soon be taking place in North Tonawanda as part of the $10 million downtown revitalization initiative within the city.

The revitalization efforts are focused on implementing a series of projects that strengthen Webster Street while expanding development to Tonawanda Island and Oliver Street. Renderings of some of the projects are below courtesy of Gov. Hochul’s Press Office.

Some of the planned projects tied to public spaces, streetscapes and the city’s arts and culture are:

Improving the Walkability and Streetscape of Oliver Street

$1.5 million towards implementing sidewalk and crosswalk enhancements, bump outs, installation of green space, increased pedestrian-scale lighting and other amenities to improve the walkability and appearance of Oliver Street.

$1.2 million towards modernizing and expanding the National Register-listed Riviera Theatre, a downtown anchor since 1926. This 6,000+ square foot expansion will include new ADA restrooms, concession area, box office, and artists’ merchandise area.

$1 million towards improving the landscaping, infrastructure and amenities at Charles R. Fleischmann Park; enhance and update Webster and Main Street streetscape; install electric car charging stations and enhance Manhattan Street parking lot.

$750,000 towards developing public access to the waterfront on Tonawanda Island.

$470,000 towards enhancing and improving the pedestrian and visitor experience at the museum.

$156,000 towards constructing a 300-foot walkway along the Niagara River for public access to the waterfront and connection to the existing bike trail along River Road.

$210,000 towards restoring a portion of the Allan Herschell Company Complex, which collapsed in 1995. Restoration will include a new music room connected to the rest of the complex.

In addition, a number of projects are planned to increase housing and business opportunities. Those projects are:

Developing a Mixed-Use Building at 122 Webster St .

$1.36 million towards developing a two-story mixed-use residential/commercial complex with apartments and first floor commercial storefronts.

$1 million towards converting a vacant former furniture store into a commercial prep kitchen, a seasonal ice cream shop/restaurant, and multiple retail spaces.

$630,000 towards creating a grant program to address small-scale projects and underutilized buildings within the DRI area.

$549,000 towards remediating a brownfield site and constructing an office building that will be an incubator for landscape, engineering, and construction-related businesses seeking a collaborative work environment.

$525,000 towards demolishing an existing structure and replacing it with a residential apartment complex.

$250,000 towards converting a historic building into a mixed-use property with commercial and residential units.

$100,000 towards upgrading low-income apartment units.

“Two hundred years ago, the construction of the Erie Canal put New York on the map as the Empire State, and today, we pay homage to this rich history by investing in North Tonawanda, the Gateway to the Erie Canal,” Hochul said. “Through strategic investments in connecting waterways, enhancing the main commercial corridor, and expanding arts and cultural opportunities, North Tonawanda will attract locals and visitors from across the state for decades to come.”

