Illinois man arrested, linked to robberies in WNY

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police say an Illinois man has confessed to a string of robberies.

On Thursday night, officers conducted a search at an apartment on Oliver St.

They say Christopher Lindsey, 30, was staying there with friends.

During the search, police say they found a gun that linked Lindsey to a robbery that occurred Tuesday at a 7-Eleven store on Oliver St.

Authorities say the gun was a replica Walther PPK BB gun pistol, which had the look and feel of a genuine Walther PPK.

The gun and other items found during the search linked him to other local robberies, too, police say.

Lindsey was charged with two felonies — second-degree robbery and criminal use of a firearm.