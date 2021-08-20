Invasive “hydrilla” plant found in North Tonawanda Marina

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An invasive species that thrive in water has been found at the City of North Tonawanda Marina.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation says the plant is called “hydrilla” and it’s one of the most difficult invasive species to control. The plant can easily break apart and a new plant can form from the originally fragmented plant.

The DEC says there are no other known infestations of hydrilla along the river.

How can you stop the spread of hydrilla? The state advises boaters to “lift their motors and clean their props by reversing and then forwarding several times to dislodge any hydrilla fragments before entering the Niagara River.” They also advise boaters to clean, drain and dry their boats and trailers before embarking on new waters to help prevent the plant’s spread.

To combat the spread of hydrilla, the DEC will apply an aquatic herbicide, copper, along the marina on Monday. A long-term management plan is also in the works.

For more information on cleaning your boat to stop the spread of hydrilla, click here.