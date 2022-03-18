NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda has a new chief of police.

Keith T. Glass, a 16-year veteran of the force, was sworn in Friday morning alongside his wife and daughter. Mayor Austin Tylec was on hand to administer the oath of office.

For 12 years, Glass worked as a patrol officer, then was promoted to lieutenant. He was named Officer of the Year in 2017 and has received three-unit citation awards. Glass has also served on the SWAT team, Honor Guard, and as a firearms instructor.

“I want to thank Chief Tom Krantz for his many years of dedicated service to our community and welcome Keith Glass as our fourteenth Chief of Police in NT history”, said Mayor Tylec. “I am confident that Chief Glass will be decisive, fair and ambitious leading our police department and ensuring the safety of our community.”