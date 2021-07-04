Kids Parade floods the streets of North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 4th of July parade just for kids took over North Tonawanda Sunday.

It stepped off and went from Pine Woods Park to the Herschel Carousel Museum. Kids were encouraged to decorate their bikes, wagons and strollers for this event decked out in red white and blue.

Organizers say that this parade represents everything North Tonawanda is all about.

“This is as Americana as it gets ah you walk through a historic neighborhood to an old restored museum that is fully functional with all the antique rides that everyone remembers from when they were kids so this is just a great day for the kids in this community,” said Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres.

The grand marshall in this year’s parade was 97-year-old World War II veteran Bill Gosch.

He is a lifelong resident of North Tonawanda.