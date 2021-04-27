Lane closure to begin Monday on part of Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Drivers who utilize Niagara Falls Blvd. in North Tonawanda may see some delays next week.

Starting Monday, the right, southbound lane of the road, between Connecting Blvd. and Arnold Rd., will be closed.

This is due to culvert replacement work. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) says work will be taking place daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Depending on the weather, the work could end up taking longer than a week.