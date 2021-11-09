Lane closures to take place on part of Niagara Falls Boulevard in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Due to railroad crossing repair work, there will be lane closures on part of Niagara Falls Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The closures, which will take place near State Route 425 (Erie Avenue and Shawnee Road), will start at 8 a.m.

The work being done by CSX is only expected to last one day, as long as weather permits.

