NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In response to the noisy Bitcoin plant in North Tonawanda, a lawsuit was filed by the Sierra Club. But according to Mayor Austin Tylec, that lawsuit has been dismissed.

“We will continue to work with the plant’s owner to keep noise down and be a good neighbor for the community,” Tylec tells News 4.

Protests against the plant took place on Tuesday night after complaints of it being too loud and improperly approved. Those filing the lawsuit against the plant were hoping for an injunction until the proper requirements were met.

The judge’s decision on the lawsuit can be appealed. News 4 has reached out to the attorney representing the Sierra Club for comment.