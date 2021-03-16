Martinsville Soapworks in NT aims to satisfy all your self-care needs

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — If body butters, soaps, and fragrant shower gels sound like the kind of self-care you need, after the year we’ve just had, trust me, you’re in luck. Martinsville Soapworks has everything you need plus more.

Just like the name suggests, Martinsville Soapworks carries a myriad of soaps, shower gels, and body butters to give your skin a little extra TLC.

From the moment you walk in the door, smells of lilac, grapefruit, and cherry blossom permeate the air. But while soap is at the core of what they do, it’s not all they provide.

Plus, almost everything is made in house!

From bubble baths to cat toys, they also have handmade placemats, lip balms, and home decor items by local artists. They didn’t forget the gentlemen either.

“We do have a range of men’s soaps that are in very popular men’s fragrances and I do shaving soaps as well. And I also do carry Rockwell Razors which is a safety razor. Then I have the shaving brushes which I imported from Italy because I want to offer things that are quality,” owner Heather Kalisiak said.

If you choose to come in store, you’re required to follow safety guidelines upon entry, with mask-wearing and hand sanitizing, but if you’d rather shop online, you can do that too, and all for an affordable price.

“Little things that you know somebody could use if their friend’s not having a good day. You know you could come in you can get them a little something, give them a little pick-up. We offer free gift wrap all the time. We can mail things for you so if you have a friend that’s out of town, we can ship it out for you,” Kalisiak added.