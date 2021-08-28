Motorcyclist dead following incident on River Road Friday night

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — North Tonawanda police tell News 4 a 23-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car on Friday night.

Police and fire crews responded to River Road in the area of Gratwick Park at 11:34 p.m. after a call of a motorcyclist down in the roadway.

The 23-year-old motorcyclist was struck while emergency services were on the way, officials say. He died at the scene.

The driver who hit the downed motorcyclist is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

Authorities will not release the name of the victim until they notify the family.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the initial incident that caused the motorcyclist to be down in the roadway to contact the North Tonawanda Police Detective Bureau at 716-692-4312.

Crews continue to investigate the matter.