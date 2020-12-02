Niagara Co. hosting free drive-thru rabies clinic in NT next Saturday

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Department of Health is holding a free, appointment only, drive-thru rabies clinic on Saturday, December 12.

It’s happening at the North Tonawanda Department of Public Works building at 758 Erie Ave. from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Pre-registration is required, and registration will open next Monday, December 7, at 10 a.m.

Health officials say registration will close, and no additional appointments will be accepted once they fill all the slots.

You must complete a pre-registration form regarding your pet’s information. You will also need to provide proof of prior vaccination via email to qualify for a three-year vaccination, or your pet will receive a one-year vaccination, according to the department of health.

Everyone must wear facemasks while at the clinic and must remain in their vehicle while awaiting direction.

To register for an appointment and more information, click here or call 716-439-7490.