Niagara County moving POD vaccine operations to North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — After vaccinating thousands of people at locations in Lockport, the Niagara County Department of Health is moving its Point of Dispensing (POD) operations to North Tonawanda.

Before the weather got too cold, the county utilized the Transit Drive-In as POD clinic. Soon after, operations moved over to the Kenan Center.

On Friday afternoon, county officials announced Gratwick Fire Hose Company #6 as the next site.

County legislators and Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton say vaccinations there are expected to begin in the second week of March.

“We are prepared to be doing as many as 5,000 vaccinations a week if we could only get the supply,” Stapleton says. “Until that supply increases, I know there will be continued frustrations in getting appointments, but we will do our best to make the process as seamless as possible on our end.”

To get an appointment, click/tap here.