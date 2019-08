NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)– North Tonawanda is approving permits to let ‘A Quiet Place 2’ film in the city.

The council voted tonight in favor of letting filmmakers use Stenzil Field.

They say if all goes well, other locations could be open for negotiation.

‘A Quiet Place 2’ has been filming across Western New York this summer.

Crews already used locations in Olcott and Akron for the film.